Electron powers a weak but significant bond for building complex structures



Added: 18.03.2022 13:21 | 14 views | 0 comments



How do you bring together two molecules that positively repel each other? A research team has developed a simple and versatile solution: Introduce an electron with a jolt of electricity, and resistance between the two is reduced and a bond formed. This fundamentally new type of catalysis will offer chemists and biologists a tool for promoting and controlling molecular recognition and self-assembly, enabling them to build complex structures. More in www.sciencedaily.com »