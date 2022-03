Added: 17.03.2022 22:26 | 14 views | 0 comments

In a study involving 29,618 patients, prescription lithium use was associated with a lower risk of receiving a diagnosis of dementia and its subtypes, including Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. Dementia is the leading cause of death and disability in elderly Western populations: approximately 47 million people had dementia worldwide in 2015, and this number [...]