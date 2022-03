Added: 17.03.2022 21:24 | 13 views | 0 comments

New research finds that patients with ASXL1-mutant chronic myelomonocytic leukemia -- an uncommon type of cancer of the bone marrow -- have distinctive epigenetic changes that can activate harmful genes and cause the cancer to grow faster. The ASXL1 genetic mutation also can transform the disease into the more aggressive acute myeloid leukemia.