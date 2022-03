Added: 17.03.2022 19:37 | 20 views | 0 comments

In the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS), a team of researchers led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital scientists examined whether cocoa flavanol and multivitamin-multimineral supplements prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer among older adults; while neither supplement significantly reduced the primary outcome of total cardiovascular events, people randomized to receive the cocoa flavanol supplement [...]