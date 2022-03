Added: 17.03.2022 16:04 | 10 views | 0 comments

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. However, why premenopausal women are more resistant to NAFLD than men is currently unknown. Now, scientists demonstrate, through sex-balanced experiments on mice, that the female liver produces higher levels of a protein that has a protective effect against NAFLD. Their findings could lead to new therapeutic strategies for treating NAFLD.