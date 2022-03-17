If blood pressure rises upon standing, so may risk for heart attack



Added: 17.03.2022 13:47 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ubaldi.com



Young and middle-aged adults with high blood pressure whose systolic blood pressure (top-number) rose more than 6.5 mm Hg upon standing were more likely to later have a heart attack, stroke, heart-related chest pain or other major heart disease-related event than those with lower systolic blood pressure in response to standing. The researchers highlight the importance of measuring standing blood pressure in young and middle-aged adults with hypertension, suggesting early treatment for those who have elevated blood pressure upon standing. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher