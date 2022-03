Public transport: AI assesses resilience of timetables



Source: research.qut.edu.au



A brief traffic jam, a stuck door, or many passengers getting on and off at a stop - even small delays in the timetables of trains and buses can lead to major problems. A new artificial intelligence (AI) could help designing schedules that are less susceptible to those minor disruptions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Public transport