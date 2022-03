Discovery uncovers a new leaf for Redwoods



Redwood trees have two types of leaves, one to make food and the other to absorb water, found a new study. It's the first study to estimate whole-crown water absorption in a large, mature tree. The findings can help scientists monitor redwoods' adaptability amid a changing climate and deepens our understanding of the resilience of these massive trees. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists