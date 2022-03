Novel theory of entropy may solve materials design issues



A challenge in materials design is that in both natural and humanmade materials, volume sometimes decreases, or increases, with increasing temperature. While there are mechanical explanations for this phenomenon for some specific materials, a general understanding of why this sometimes happens remains lacking. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Temperatures