Added: 16.03.2022 23:33 | 23 views | 0 comments

Paleontologists have discovered the fossilized remains of a bobcat-sized creature from a extinct lineage of carnivorous placental mammals. Diegoaelurus vanvalkenburghae lived in what is now California, the United States, some 42 million years ago (Eocene period). This ancient predator is part of Machaeroidinae, a taxonomically small group of carnivorous mammals that includes the earliest known saber-toothed [...]