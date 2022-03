Webb’s Optics Works Successfully, NASA Says



Following the completion of mirror alignment steps, the Webb team expects that the telescope's optical performance will be able to meet or exceed its science goals. On March 11, 2022, members of the Webb team completed the stage of alignment known as fine phasing. At this key stage in the commissioning of Webb's Optical Telescope