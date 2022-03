'Self-driving' lab speeds up research, synthesis of energy materials



Researchers have developed and demonstrated a 'self-driving lab' that uses artificial intelligence and fluidic systems to advance our understanding of metal halide perovskite nanocrystals. This self-driving lab can also be used to investigate a broad array of other semiconductor and metallic nanomaterials.