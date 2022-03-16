Small Asteroid Disintegrates over Norwegian Sea

Added: 16.03.2022 16:58 | 12 views | 0 comments

A small near-Earth asteroid called 2022 EB5 disintegrated over the Norwegian Sea just two hours after its discovery on March 11, 2022. KrisztiÃ¡n SÃ¡rneczky, an astronomer at Konkoly Observatoryâ€™s PiszkÃ©stetÅ‘ Station in Budapest, Hungary, reported the observation of a fast moving object to the Minor Planet Center on March 11, 2022. NASAâ€™s Scout impact hazard [...]