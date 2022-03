Small Asteroid Disintegrates over Norwegian Sea

Added: 16.03.2022 16:58 | 12 views | 0 comments

A small near-Earth asteroid called 2022 EB5 disintegrated over the Norwegian Sea just two hours after its discovery on March 11, 2022. Krisztián Sárneczky, an astronomer at Konkoly Observatory’s Piszkéstető Station in Budapest, Hungary, reported the observation of a fast moving object to the Minor Planet Center on March 11, 2022. NASA’s Scout impact hazard [...]