Type 1 diabetes can be predicted with epigenetic changes



Added: 16.03.2022



Source: www.healthyfoodhouse.com



Children who develop type 1 diabetes show epigenetic changes in the cells of their immune system before the antibodies of the disease are detected in their blood. The findings of two new studies offer new opportunities to identify the children with the genetic risk for developing diabetes very early on. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children