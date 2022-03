Stem cell-derived retinal patch is shown to survive two years post-implantation



A retinal stem cell patch continues to make progress in its bid to secure approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The latest milestone? Results finding that after two years, not only can the implant survive, but also it does not elicit clinically detectable inflammation or signs of immune rejection, even without long-term immunosuppression.