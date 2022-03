Climate change considerably threatens Europe's beech forests



Source: www.energyvoice.com



Beech forests in Europe are severely threatened by climate change, particularly in southern European countries, but also in central Europe. Models project severe beech growth declines over the next 70 years -- ranging from 20 percent to perhaps more than 50 percent depending on the climate change scenario and the region in question. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Climate change Tags: EU