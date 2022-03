Added: 16.03.2022 13:17 | 18 views | 0 comments

Researchers peg the economic burden of excessive sugar consumption in Canada at $5 billion a year, thanks to the direct and indirect costs related to 16 chronic diseases. The researchers call on governments to use taxation, subsidies, education and other measures to encourage healthier eating habits, saying it is 'an area of urgent need for action' in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.