Astrobiologists Create Catalog of Icy World Surface Biosignatures



Added: 15.03.2022



With thousands of discovered exoplanets and new missions that will explore our Solar System, the search for life in the Universe has entered a new era. However, a reference database to enable the search for life on the surface of icy exoplanets and exomoons by using records from Earth's icy biota is missing. To facilitate [...]