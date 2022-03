New Species of Storm Petrel Identified



Source: worldkings.org



Based on the numbers seen at sea, both off Australia and New Caledonia, the population of the New Caledonian storm petrel (Fregetta lineata) is in the order of 100-1,000 pairs and almost certainly globally threatened. Storm petrels are about 20 species of seabirds in the family Hydrobatidae, or sometimes considered as Oceanitidae, part of the [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Australia