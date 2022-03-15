ï»¿Tuesday, 15 March 2022
Pathogen and drug work together to fight fungal lung infection

Added: 15.03.2022 20:28 | 15 views | 0 comments

Source: www.lshtm.ac.uk
Source: www.lshtm.ac.uk

Pathogens don't always work against drug treatments.Â Sometimes, they can strengthen them, according to new research. Researchers have now looked at two pathogens that often occur at similar sites, particularly in cystic fibrosis and mechanically ventilated patients: Candida albicans and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The researchers investigated the effectiveness of an antifungal drug, fluconazole, with both pathogens.Â The results showed that P. aeruginosa works with fluconazole to eliminate drug tolerance and clear the C. albicans infection.Â The bacteria also enhance the drug's ability against a second pathogenic Candida species that tends to be more resistant to the drug.

More in www.sciencedaily.com »

Tags: EU, Bacteria, Cher



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Acer

 

BeyoncÃ©

 

Boris Johnson

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Cisco

 

Climate change

 

Couples

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

GM

 

Hong Kong

 

HP

 

IBM

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

ISIS

 

Kim Kardashian

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

PS4

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Tom Brady

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2022 USweekly  - all rights reserved