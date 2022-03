Early Universe Experienced Phase Transition that Created Supermassive Black Holes, Study Suggests



Source: scitechdaily.com



The formation of ultrarare supermassive black holes, with masses over one billion solar masses, in the first billion years of the Universe is an open question in astrophysics. Brookhaven National Laboratory theoretical physicists Hooman Davoudiasl, Peter Denton, and Julia Gehrlein have developed a model to explain the formation of these primordial giants as well as [...] More in www.sci-news.com »