Dispersal strategies drive marine microbial diversity



Added: 15.03.2022 16:14 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.twinkl.com



Trade-offs between the benefit of colonizing new particles and the risk of being wiped out by predators allow diverse populations of marine microbes to exist together, shows a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Rita Ora