Materials scientists finding solutions to biggest hurdle for solar cell technology



Added: 15.03.2022



Source: thedebrief.org



Materials scientists have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells -- which show great promise for improved energy-conversion efficiency -- degrade in sunlight, causing their performance to suffer over time. The team successfully demonstrated a simple manufacturing adjustment to fix the cause of the degradation, clearing the biggest hurdle toward the widespread adoption of the thin-film solar cell technology. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Technology Tags: Scientists