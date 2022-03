Ancient El Niños reveal limits to future climate projections



The climate pattern El Niño varies to such a degree that scientists will have a hard time detecting signs that it is getting stronger with global warming. That's the conclusion of a study that analyzed 9,000 years of Earth's history. The scientists drew on climate data contained within ancient corals and used one of the world's most powerful supercomputers to conduct their research. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists