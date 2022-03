Added: 15.03.2022 16:46 | 13 views | 0 comments

Using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, astronomers have observed a remarkable X-ray filament generated by the gamma-ray pulsar PSR J2030+4415. PSR J2030+4415 is located approximately 1,600 light-years away in the constellation of Cygnus. This pulsar formed from the collapse of a massive star and currently spins about three times per second. The remarkable filament of PSR [...]