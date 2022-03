Climate scientists reconsider the meaning and implications of drought in light of a changing world



Added: 14.03.2022 22:15 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: news.stanford.edu



Maps of the American West have featured ever darker shades of red over the past two decades. The colors illustrate the unprecedented drought blighting the region. In some areas, conditions have blown past severe and extreme drought into exceptional drought. But rather than add more superlatives to our descriptions, one group of scientists believes it's time to reconsider the very definition of drought. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists