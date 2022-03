VLT Observes Hidden Depths of Messier 99



Astronomers using the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) on ESO's Very Large Telescope have produced a spectacularly detailed image of the central part of the grand design spiral galaxy Messier 99. Messier 99 is located 42 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. The galaxy was discovered, together with the neighboring Messier 98 and