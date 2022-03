Cretaceous-Period Softshell Turtle Lived alongside Giant Dinosaurs



Paleontologists have identified a new species of softshell turtle from a partial carapace found in North Dakota, the United States. Hutchemys walkerorum lived 66.5 million years ago, during a period when giant dinosaurs - including Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops - roamed Earth. The ancient turtle was less than 30 cm (one foot) long and inhabited [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: United States