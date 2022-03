Hubble Observes Energetic Outburst from Distant Protostar



Source: www.sci-news.com



NASA has released an a beautiful new photo taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope of an Herbig-Haro object called HH 34. HH 34 is an Herbig-Haro object located approximately 1,370 light-years away in the constellation of Orion. "Herbig-Haro objects are seen to evolve and change significantly over just a few years," Hubble astronomers said.