Novel X-ray lens facilitates glimpse into the nanoworld



Added: 14.03.2022 13:57 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: physicsworld.com



Scientists have developed a ground-breaking achromatic lens for X-rays. This allows the X-ray beams to be accurately focused on a single point even if they have different wavelengths. The new lens will make it much easier to study nanostructures using X-rays, according to a new article. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists