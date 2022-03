'Sky is not the limit' for solar geoengineering



Source: www.onceuponapicture.co.uk



There are practical limits to the height at which aerosols may be deployed in the atmosphere to deflect incoming sunlight and countervail global warming. Very high-altitude injections might be more effective, but such climate intervention comes with substantially increased costs and safety risks, according to new research.