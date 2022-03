New Stegosaur Species Unearthed in China



Added: 13.03.2022 18:26 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.news18.com



Bashanosaurus primitivus is the earliest record of Stegosauria in Asia and represents one of the earliest records of this dinosaur group from anywhere in the world. The stegosaurs were an iconic group of armored dinosaurs with hypertrophied dermal armor plates and/or spines extending from the neck to the end of the tail. Stegosaurs fossils have [...] More in www.sci-news.com »



Comments: Comments: