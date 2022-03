Nano carriers fit for purpose



A new approach to send 'friendly' nano-particles into a patient's blood stream has shown promising results by modifying the surface of these potential drug, vaccine or cancer treatment delivery objects to encourage the best result. Scientists are testing the body's responses to various surface treatments to nanomaterials. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer Tags: Scientists