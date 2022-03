Brandt’s Voles Trim Tall Grass to Watch Predatory Birds, Study Shows



A steppe-dwelling rodent species called the Brandt's vole (Lasiopodomys brandtii) actively modifies habitat structure by cutting down a large, unpalatable species of bunchgrass in the presence of shrikes, a behavior that disappeared when these avian predators were excluded experimentally. The Brandt's vole is a steppe-dwelling species of rodent in the family Cricetidae. This species is [...]