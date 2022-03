Discovering molecular 'team-work' underlying nitrate assimilation in a unicellular red alga



The mechanisms suppressing nitrate assimilation in plants under nitrogen-repleted condition are poorly known, but researchers may have made a breakthrough. They have recently studied the transcription of nitrate assimilating genes in a unicellular red alga and found that deletion of the negative domain of transcription factor CmMYB1 or a previously unknown protein CmNDB1 is responsible for alleviation of the transcription of nitrate assimilating genes in nitrogen-repleted condition. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Genes