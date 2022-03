Added: 11.03.2022 20:19 | 10 views | 0 comments

An international team of physicists from RIKEN, Cornell University and the University of California, Santa Barbara, has used a new spacetime geometry with a wormhole-like structure to show that information is not necessarily irretrievably lost from evaporating black holes. Einstein’s theory of general relativity predicted that once an object falls inside a black hole’s event [...]