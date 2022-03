Chandra Detects ‘Sonic Boom’ from Powerful Kilonova



Source: iopscience.iop.org



The binary neutron-star merger GW170817 was discovered in August 2017. Many telescopes saw different kinds of light after the discovery, but only NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory is still making a detection. Early Chandra data revealed the presence of a narrow jet that has slowed down and expanded over time. The new study presents X-ray evidence [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: EU