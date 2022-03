Added: 11.03.2022 16:49 | 13 views | 0 comments

In 2020, the X-ray satellite eROSITA revealed two gigantic bubbles extending to 80° above and below the center of our Milky Way Galaxy. The morphology of these ‘eROSITA bubbles’ bears a remarkable resemblance to the Fermi bubbles previously discovered by NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and its counterpart - the microwave haze, a fog of [...]