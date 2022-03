Links between circadian rhythms, metabolism and addiction



Source: www.chronobiology.com



A new study establishes important conceptual connections between the fields of circadian rhythms, metabolism, and addiction. Going beyond current studies on substance use disorders, which focus on the impact of addictive drugs on the brain, this new research highlights an existing connection between specific neurons and peripheral organs. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU