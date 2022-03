All organisms produce methane



Added: 11.03.2022 16:53 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.haikudeck.com



It is well known that methane, a greenhouse gas, is produced by special microorganisms, for example in the intestines of cows, or in rice fields. For some years, scientists had also observed the production of methane in plants and fungi, without finding an explanation. Now researchers have shed light on the underlying mechanism. Their findings suggest that all organisms release methane. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists