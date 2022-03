Clinical trial reveals new treatment option for COVID-19



Added: 11.03.2022 16:53 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.svarlifescience.com



A clinical trial has indicated an effective treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients. The study investigates the effects of using an anti-inflammatory protein, alpha-1 antitryspin (AAT), to treat COVID-19 patients who have progressed to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NFL