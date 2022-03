Voles cut grass to watch flying predators



Added: 11.03.2022 16:53 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chinawhisper.com



A tiny rodent trims tall grasses so it can watch the skies for flying predators, new research shows. Brandt’s voles live in grassland in Inner Mongolia, China, where they are hunted by birds called shrikes. More in www.sciencedaily.com »