Voles cut grass to watch flying predators



Added: 11.03.2022



Source: www.chinawhisper.com



A tiny rodent trims tall grasses so it can watch the skies for flying predators, new research shows. Brandtâ€™s voles live in grassland in Inner Mongolia, China, where they are hunted by birds called shrikes. More in www.sciencedaily.com »