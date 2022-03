Using ions to find molecules



Added: 11.03.2022 16:53 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: researchoutreach.org



When we think of ions, we usually think of single atoms that have lost or gained some electrons, but entire molecules can also become ions. Physicists now show that cold molecular ions can be created using a new method, and that they are a very useful tool for detecting small amounts of other, regular molecules. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Lost