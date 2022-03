Added: 11.03.2022 15:26 | 6 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has discovered a new species of the fish genus Cirrhilabrus living in the waters off Maldives and Sri Lanka. Cirrhilabrus is a genus of fish in the family Labridae native to reefs of the Indian and Pacific Ocean. It includes almost 50 scientifically recognized species, commonly known as fairy wrasses. [...]