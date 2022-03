Added: 10.03.2022 22:08 | 11 views | 0 comments

The antiviral therapies remdesivir, molnupiravir, and the active ingredient in Pfizer's Paxlovid pill (nirmatrelvir), remain effective in laboratory tests against the BA.2 variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research.