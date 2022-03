Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants, researchers find



Research has found that watershed size plays a major role in a river network's ability to do this work. The findings further the understanding of which estuaries and coastal areas will be more impacted by human development in their watersheds and also casts a light on the intricacies of the global carbon cycle.