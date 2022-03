Home-based flu tests as accurate as rapid diagnostic testing in clinical settings



Source: dranywhere-dev.com



Home-based, self-administered tests for influenza are comparable in accuracy to rapid diagnostic tests in clinical settings, according to a peer-reviewed study. The researchers determined that sensitivity and specificity of the home test and clinical test were similar. False-negative results were more common when the self-test was administered after 72 hours of the onset of symptoms, but were not related to inadequate swab collection or severity of illness.