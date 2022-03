Scientists 'supercharge' cancer-fighting T cells



Scientists have identified a way to 'supercharge' tumor-attacking T cells, a finding that may not only improve the effectiveness of a promising type of cell-based cancer immunotherapy but also expand the number of cancers it can treat. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer Tags: Scientists