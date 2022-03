Added: 10.03.2022 20:33 | 14 views | 0 comments

In a review paper published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, researchers followed ancient arts and recent genetics to trace the evolutionary origin of the saffron crocus (Crocus sativus), a triploid flower crop and source of the spice and colorant saffron. From Greece to Iran, from paintings and dyes to spice and perfumes, flavor [...]