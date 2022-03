Robot that seems to convey emotion while reading



Researchers have created a robot with an internal weight that can give the impression of conveying emotions while reading text messages. It can also remind users to not get upset, which may help them cope with unpleasant information. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher